TRACKING: Two Chances of Snow

The sky is mostly clear this evening and will be the coldest part of the night. Clouds increase around midnight with temperatures increasing as well. Light snow moves in late.
Roads are slick Friday morning. Snow tapers off by noon with totals less than 1”. Temperatures warm into the 30s making it the warmest day of the next 10. It is a bit breezy so it does not feel as warm as the thermometer reads.
Snow moves in late Friday night and continues through Saturday morning. It tapers off in the afternoon from west to east. Snow totals of 3-5” are likely for much of eastern Iowa. Far northern and far southern counties are in a 1-3” range. It is a fluffy/light snow so will be a little easier to shovel. Some blow snow is possible with breezy conditions Saturday afternoon and night.
Bitterly cold air on Sunday and through the week. Every night low temperatures are below zero.
Tonight: Increasing clouds before midnight with temperatures in the single digits and low teens. After midnight: Light snow developing and temperatures warming into the 20s by sunrise. Breezy (NW 10-20 mph).
Friday: 60% chance of snow in the morning. Ending by noon. Totals: Trace to 1” expected. Mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. High: 35. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with 40% chance of snow late. Low: 12. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday: 90% chance of snow. Totals: 1-5”. High: 20. Low: -2.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 6.