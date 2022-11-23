TRACKING: Travel looks good with warm temps this holiday weekend

Today: This forecast is looking awesome, continuing off of the 40s/50s that we saw yesterday and the mild 20s/30s this morning. A warm front is moving through, meaning today should be even warmer than yesterday. I’ve gone a touch aggressive with the highs since temperature expectations keep getting beat, putting them in the low to mid 50s today. We start with plenty of sun, but clouds increase in the afternoon. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: A south wind at 5 to 10 mph as cloud cover takes over the sky. Temps stay above freezing with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Thanksgiving: The sky is going to be cloudy, and we can’t rule out the possibility of some stray sprinkles or patchy drizzle. No travel impacts are expected from that. It stays mild, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s south. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph, shifting to the northwest after a late cold front.
Black Friday: Clouds clear out early Friday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs bounce back to the mid and upper 40s thanks to a full day of sunshine. Winds are light from the west at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday/Sunday: Clouds increase throughout Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s. That’s followed by a decrease in clouds Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. Rain just misses us to the south and east and is the reason for the cloud cover. The entire weekend looks good for travel locally.