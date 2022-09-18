TRACKING: Tornado Watch

A tornado watch is in effect for Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Tama, and Washington county until midnight.
Tonight: Strong to severe storms are possible starting around 6 PM and ending around 1 AM tomorrow morning. The biggest area of concern is our far southern areas, especially Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, and Washington county. However, severe weather is still possible up to highway 20. The main threat here is potentially very large hail, but we may also see damaging wind gusts and a tornado that could be strong. Stay weather aware tonight and keep up to date on KWWL, along with our social media pages.
Tomorrow: Things clear out tomorrow and skies are mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points are slightly better in the low 60s, with a wind out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow Night: Skies are partly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: We may come close to record breaking heat as high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s. The record for Waterloo is 94, and the forecasted high at the moment is 92. Dew points are in the upper 60s to low 70s so it is going to be a muggy and hot day. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures fall of the table starting Wednesday with highs in the 70s, and then for the start of fall on Thursday, highs are only expected to reach the low to mid 60s.