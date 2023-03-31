TRACKING: TORNADO WATCH

***A tornado watch is in effect for the entire viewing area until 8 PM. Dangerous and violent tornadoes are possible, along with damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph or more and golf ball size hail.***
Today: The low is drawing into western Iowa with the warm front still stalled across Highway 18. North of the front, it is cloudy and rainy with temps in the 50s or below. South of the front, there is sunshine, 60s, and dew points in the 50s with a breezy south wind. That means that the atmosphere is destabilizing rapidly and will continue to do so as we head towards highs in the 60s and 70s, and dew pints in the 60s.
2 rounds of severe weather are possible. One round moving in from the south and scraping across our southeastern counties from about noon to 4 PM. These storms may produce large hail, tornadoes, and damaging winds. For round 2, we have more than ample ingredients for severe weather to develop near the low and cold front as it sweeps in from the west. Storms likely initiate near or just east of I-35 around noon or 1 PM and will track to the northeast very quickly. These could start as supercells, or rotating storms, initially capable of producing very large hail in addition to tornadoes, some strong and long-tracking as well as damaging wind gusts. Continuing to the east, they grow into a line or a broken line of supercells, where damaging winds and tornadoes would be the main threat. They move out of our eastern counties by 8 PM.
Bottom line: Widespread severe activity is expected, with some storms capable of being long-lived, widespread, and intense in nature. Tornadoes, some strong and long-tracking, significant damaging wind gusts, and some very large hail initially will all be possible. You may not have a lot of time to seek shelter as storms move very quickly. Timing is from 1 to 8 PM.
Tonight: Once the storms clear and cold front passes, there may be a dry slot giving us some clearing. This is followed by increasing clouds late this evening and scattered snow showers through Saturday morning as temps tumble down to the upper 20s to low 30s. Most see less than 1”, but more than 1” will be possible north of Highway 20. Winds will be very strong from the northwest, sustained at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for our southern counties this afternoon through the midday hour of Saturday. Wind chills fall to the teens and 20s.
Weekend: Clouds decrease Saturday as we become sunny. Winds also diminish through the day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds pick back up from the southwest Sunday and will be strong, bringing highs to the low and mid 60s.