TRACKING: Tornado watch until 8 PM tonight

...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STRONG LONG LIVED
TORNADOES MAY OCCUR...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 93 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 41 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              WINNEBAGO
WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

GREENE                GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE,
CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING,
CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE,
EARLHAM, ELDORA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER,
GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA,
IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE MILLS, LAMONI,
LENOX, LEON, MANLY, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, MOUNT AYR,
NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA,
OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR,
SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE,
WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. STRONG LONG LIVED
TORNADOES MAY OCCUR...

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

NUMEROUS TORNADOES EXPECTED WITH A FEW INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        : >95%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  90%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  90%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  10%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  NE 45

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather concerns remain across
southern Iowa today, especially later this afternoon when
relative humidity values begin to fall. The combination of
strong west winds and humidity levels falling to around 35 to
40 percent will produce very high fire danger by later this
afternoon. Any fires that do occur may be difficult to
control.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

TRACKING: Tornado watch until 8 PM tonight

PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) TORANDO WATCH UNTIL 8 PM. Storms will race across eastern Iowa with the potential for tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging wind. The storms are expected to be moving very fast (50-60 mph) and this will leave limited time to take shelter. Storms move out of the KWWL viewing area by 6PM or 7 PM.

Scattered snow showers are possible overnight with the potential for minor snow accumulation (Trace to 2”) north of Highway 20 by morning. Wind gusts tonight are near 50 mph from the west.

Clouds clear Saturday with temperatures much colder and a strong northwest wind. The wind diminishes Saturday night under a mostly clear sky.

Sunday is windy again, but also warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight: Storms end early this evening then a chance of light snow/flurries. Snow totals of trace to 2” north of Highway 20.  Low: 30. Winds: W 15-30 mph. Gusts: 50 mph.  

Saturday: Decreasing clouds, windy, and colder. High: 42.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 27. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy, and warmer. High: 64. Low: 36.

Monday: 20% chance of showers. High: 56. 

