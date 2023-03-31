TRACKING: Tornado watch until 8 PM tonight

PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) TORANDO WATCH UNTIL 8 PM. Storms will race across eastern Iowa with the potential for tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging wind. The storms are expected to be moving very fast (50-60 mph) and this will leave limited time to take shelter. Storms move out of the KWWL viewing area by 6PM or 7 PM.
Scattered snow showers are possible overnight with the potential for minor snow accumulation (Trace to 2”) north of Highway 20 by morning. Wind gusts tonight are near 50 mph from the west.
Clouds clear Saturday with temperatures much colder and a strong northwest wind. The wind diminishes Saturday night under a mostly clear sky.
Sunday is windy again, but also warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.
Tonight: Storms end early this evening then a chance of light snow/flurries. Snow totals of trace to 2” north of Highway 20. Low: 30. Winds: W 15-30 mph. Gusts: 50 mph.
Saturday: Decreasing clouds, windy, and colder. High: 42.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 27. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy, and warmer. High: 64. Low: 36.
Monday: 20% chance of showers. High: 56.