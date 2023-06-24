TRACKING: Tornado Watch until 7 PM Sat

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Des Moines  has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa...
Southwestern Bremer County in northeastern Iowa...
North central Grundy County in central Iowa...
Southeastern Butler County in north central Iowa...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parkersburg,
or 13 miles south of Allison, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
New Hartford around 430 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Shell
Rock, Janesville, Waverly Municipal Airport, Waverly and Denver.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central, north
central and northeastern Iowa.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 370 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 42 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

POCAHONTAS

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                UNION
WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

CALHOUN               CARROLL               GREENE
GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALGONA,
ALLERTON, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE,
CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORYDON,
CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM,
ELDORA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL,
GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON,
INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE CITY,
LAKE MILLS, LAMONI, LAURENS, LEON, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN,
MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA,
OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY,
REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, STUART,
TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

A COUPLE TORNADOES POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  90%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  NE 35

TRACKING: Tornado Watch until 7 PM Sat

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 7 PM Saturday

TodayThe outlook for severe weather today remains largely the same as it did yesterday, but that doesn’t mean things may not change later this afternoon. For now, 3 PM until midnight is the main time frame for the severe weather chance. The instability factor (heating) is a big key for our severe chances. If those initial line of storms stick around, and/or we see a lot of cloud cover, our severe chances are limited and we see regular showers and storms. However, if the sun peeks through, severe chances are more likely this afternoon and evening. Be careful today and stay weather aware. Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s with muggy dew points in the low to mid 60s. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Our severe chance wraps up around midnight, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Showers and some isolated storms are possible on and off through the day Sunday, but these storms are not expected to be severe. We are cooler with a cold front moving through, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are strong out of the west at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Monday: Some light showers are possible to the northeast, otherwise skies are partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Rest of the WeekWe warm back into the 80s on Tuesday, with a few storm chances Wednesday through Friday.

