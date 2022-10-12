TRACKING: Thursday is Another Windy Day

Tonight: The wind diminishes as the sun sets this evening. The wind is relatively light from the northwest at 5-15 mph. It is a cooler night with lows in the upper 30s under a clear to partly cloudy sky.
Thursday: We are back to another windy day. Wind gusts are expected to be near 40 mph from the northwest all day. Once the sun sets again is when the wind quickly diminishes. Prepare for a cooler day with highs in the upper 40s north to the mid 50s south. Sunshine starts the day, but clouds move south late in the morning and most if not all of the afternoon is cloudy.
Thursday Night: As mentioned above, the wind diminishes as the sun sets with a light wind from the west for the rest of the night. The sky becomes clear to partly cloudy and temperatures drop to near 30 degrees. Areas of frost are expected.
Friday: Cloudy with a few very light showers are possible during the day. High temperatures are in the low to mid 50s. The wind is not as strong, but is breezy with gusts to 30 mph from the west.