TRACKING: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain

Tonight:Scattered showers and storms will be possible tonight. A few storms could become strong to severe with the main threats being large hail, gusty winds and heavy rain. Rain totals over three inches will be possible especially in northern central Iowa where a flood watch is in effect from 10 PM until 7 AM Sunday. This in turn could lead to some areas of flooding especially in urban areas. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Do not drive through flooded roads.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s with a humid night expected. Winds are from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Sunday:Lingering showers and storms will be likely Sunday morning. The severe weather threat will be over but some heavy rain pockets may exist. Rain will end by the afternoon with some clearing. Conditions remain warm and muggy with highs in the 80s and winds breezy from the south gusting to around 25 mph.
Sunday Night:A cold front will track towards the state Sunday night. This could fire a few showers/storms overnight. Right now, the best chance of strong storms should stay to our west. Again, it will be warm and muggy with lows nearing 70 and winds from the south up to 15 mph.
The Week Ahead:A chance for showers and storms stay in the forecast for Monday as a cold front tracks through. Relief from the humidity will occur behind the front. A high pressure then settles over the Midwest and should keep our weather quiet. Highs will be around 80 for much of the week.