TRACKING: Three rounds of snow this week beginning tonight

This Afternoon: A mix of sun and clouds with some areas of lingering fog, mainly to the north. Highs top in the upper 20s north to upper 30s south. Winds will be light from the southwest.
Tonight: Cloudy skies, quiet winds, and patchy fog. Lows dip into the 20s as winds remain quiet. After midnight, light snow is expected to move in from the south. The snow will spread northeast as we go through Wednesday.
Wednesday: Scattered light snow showers are expected through the day as two systems, one from the south and one from north, pass through. Snow totals are expected to remain under 2” with the heavier totals to the south/southeast. Highs top in the low-to-mid 30s with northwest winds around 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Thursday comes with a break from the snow with colder highs in the teens and 20s. Temps warm into the 30s for Friday before tanking over the weekend into the single digits and teens. Scattered snow chances return for the day Friday and again Saturday. Although snow totals look on the lighter side, Saturday has the best chance of seeing the more robust totals.