TRACKING: This week is trending warmer, drier, and less windy

Today: It is still a very cold morning with wind chills below zero at times and temperatures in the single digits to low teens. Winds have already shifted to the southwest, and they pick back up today, coming in at 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. This ushers in warmer air with highs back to the mid and upper 30s, but should keep wind chills in the 20s to near 30 this afternoon. We look to have partly cloudy skies this morning with some flurries, primarily in northeast Iowa, but skies turn sunny today.
Tonight: A boundary moves back through tonight to give us partly cloudy skies, which actually helps keep lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds are also southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph with chills between about 15 and 20 degrees.
Monday: Winds shift to the northwest again after the overnight boundary. They won’t be as breezy though at 5 to 15 mph. We could have a wide range of temperatures, from the low/mid 30s north to the low 40s south. Skies are mostly sunny!
Tuesday: We are pushing back to seasonal conditions on Tuesday with highs spiking into the low and mid 40s. This is off of mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze.
Thanksgiving Week: Compared to previous forecasts, the rest of the holiday week is looking drier, much warmer, and less windy. Skies are partly cloudy Wednesday, then we end up with more clouds than sun for Thanksgiving, before seeing partly cloudy skies again Friday and Saturday. Highs over this time remain in the 40s with lows in the 20s to 30s.