TRACKING: This holiday week is looking awesome

Today: A weak front is moving through early this morning with just a few clouds moving along with it. It is a much milder morning with a southwest breeze. Winds shift to the northwest gradually today, but it won’t be as breezy with winds of 5 to 15 mph. We’ll expect a wide range of temperatures with highs in the mid 30s north to the low and mid 40s south. Skies are mostly sunny today!
Tonight: Another batch of clouds looks to move in to give us partly cloudy skies. Winds should be light and variable with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.
Tuesday: We are pushing back to seasonal conditions on Tuesday with highs spiking into the low to upper 40s. This is off of mostly sunny skies and a south-southwest breeze around 5 to 10 mph. Almost all of our snow should be melted off by the end of Tuesday.
Wednesday: We actually look to get even warmer on Wednesday as we make a push towards 50 degrees. Most see highs in the mid to upper 40s. It’ll be a mostly sunny start with clouds increasing through the afternoon. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend: It’s looking like mostly cloudy skies for Thanksgiving as rain will be near the region to our south and east. Highs are still in the low to mid 40s with winds shifting from the south to northwest at 5 to 15 mph. We’re back to partly cloudy skies Black Friday and Saturday before more clouds move in Sunday, but the whole weekend looks dry. We’ll be a touch cooler with highs near 40 for Friday and then it’s back to the mid and upper 40s Saturday and Sunday.