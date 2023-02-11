TRACKING: The warmth continues tomorrow

Tonight: A calm and clear night for us with low temperatures in the mid 20s across the area. Winds are light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Super Bowl Sunday weather looks great for us across eastern Iowa, even if we are far away from Glendale, Arizona. Highs are in the 40s across the board, with some areas getting close to 50 degrees. Winds are light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Skies start off sunny, with some clouds moving in during the afternoon and evening.
Sunday Night: Skies start off mostly cloudy, with clouds decreasing through the night hours. Lows are in the mid 20s, with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Monday: This could be our warmest day for a while, as highs are expected to get near 50 in many areas. Skies are mostly sunny, with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Valentine’s Day on Tuesday looks wet, but the good news is that it’s all in the form of rain. Temperatures that day are in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday we get a break in the precipitation, but then Thursday we could see the return of snow once again. It’s something we are keeping an eye on as we get closer.