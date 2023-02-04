TRACKING: The warmer weather is here!

Today: The warmer weather arrives just in time for the first weekend of February! No, it isn’t going to feel like summer, but we are going to be above freezing for today, and that is going to continue for much of next week! Highs range anywhere from the low 30s to the north, to the upper 40s and possibly 50 for our far southern areas! Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Sunshine starts off the day, but clouds increase during the afternoon and evening. Commence the first of many days with snow melting.
Tonight: A mostly cloudy start to the night with decreasing clouds throughout. Lows are in the upper teens to mid 20s with a westerly wind around 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy to wrap up the weekend, and temperatures are less spread out, with low 30s to the north and low 40s to the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph, so wind chills are going to be around the upper 20s and low 30s.
Monday: The southerly winds return Monday, with speeds around 10-20 mph. This pushes our highs back into the 40s for many areas. Skies are mostly cloudy, with a chance of light rain late Monday into early Tuesday.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures stay above freezing until Saturday, with a couple of chances of precipitation Wednesday and Thursday.