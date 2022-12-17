TRACKING: The sun is back tomorrow!

Tonight: Some isolated light snowflakes are possible, otherwise it clears out early and we see decreasing cloud cover throughout the night, especially late. Lows are in the upper single digits and low teens with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Sunday: We see some sunshine finally return for tomorrow! Mostly sunny skies are here to wrap up the weekend. However, we don’t see much of a warmup with highs in the mid-teens and low 20s with a westerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clouds begin to fill back in throughout the night as skies are mostly cloudy. Lows are in the mid-single digits and upper teens with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: As of right now, it looks like we start off Monday dry, with snow moving in during the noon hour and sticking around through late Monday night. Accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible. Highs are warmer in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Conditions clear out for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and temps in the teens and 20s. After that, the snow returns on Wednesday and Thursday with very cold temperatures arriving Wednesday night into Thursday. Lows are well below zero Thursday and Friday night.