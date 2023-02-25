TRACKING: The start of a nice February weekend

Today: Besides a few passing clouds, there is plenty of sunshine to kick off this weekend with high temperatures back to near normal in the mid 30s for much of the area. Our far southern areas may reach 40, while our far northern areas are cooler near 30. Winds are light to begin the day around 5 mph, then pick up to around 10-15 mph during the midday.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear to clear with some patchy fog possible. Lows are in the mid to upper teens to the north and low 20s to the south. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Temperatures jump higher to wrap up the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s for our northern areas, and upper 40s and low 50s for our southern areas. Skies start off with plenty of sunshine, then clouds build during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Rain moves in from southwest to northeast, starting around 10 PM for our southwestern edge and continuing into Monday morning. Rain could be heavy at times, with some isolated thunderstorms possible. Nothing is expected to be severe, and it is expected to stay all as rain. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph during the day, then strengthen to 10-20 mph during the overnight.
Monday: Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms continue through about noon on Monday, then the wind picks up out of the northwest at 15-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Rain accumulations are anywhere between 0.75 to 1.75 inches, with some localized spots in our western areas seeing potentially 2+ inches. This could cause some localized flooding, so be cautious out on the roads Monday morning. High temperatures more than likely are achieved during the morning hours, and slightly dropping or staying steady during the afternoon.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures stay mild through all of the week except for on Thursday. Precipitation chances are slim, with a couple of light chances Tuesday night and Wednesday.