TRACKING: The return to sunshine

Tonight: Light snow/flurries end this evening. Clouds slowly start to break up from west to east late tonight. It is a colder night as temperatures drop back into the teens. Anything wet refreezes so use caution driving and walking.
Friday: A mix of sun and clouds and a light northwest wind make highs in the low 30s feel warmer. The sky turns clear overnight as temperatures are back down in the teens by morning.
Weekend: It is a quiet weekend with sunshine both days. A few more clouds Sunday. Highs are in the low to mid 30s with a light northeast wind Saturday. The wind shifts to the southwest on Sunday.