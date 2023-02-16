TRACKING: The return of sunshine

Clouds clear this evening with the winds diminishing. New snow on the ground, a clear sky and a light wind overnight will result in lows in the single digits.
High pressure provides us with a light wind and a sunny sky on Friday. The wind turns to the south Friday night and lows are not as cold. The weekend is dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are little warmer. Clouds dominate the sky Monday/Tuesday. Stay updated on the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with another chance of snow.
Tonight: Clearing and cold. Low: 5. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny. High: 24. Winds: NW to SW 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear and not as cold. Low: 18. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 37. Low: 28.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 39.