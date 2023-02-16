 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Ending Southeast By Early Evening...

.Snow will continue to move across southeast Iowa before tapering
off bu early this evening. The peak snowfall rates around an inch
per hour will persist southeast for just another hour or two.
Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing snow
in open areas through early this evening as well. Give yourself
plenty of space between vehicles and extra time to reach your
destination if out on the roads this afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: The return of sunshine

Clouds clear this evening with the winds diminishing. New snow on the ground,  a clear sky and a light wind overnight will result in lows in the single digits.

High pressure provides us with a light wind and a sunny sky on Friday. The wind turns to the south Friday night and lows are not as cold.  The weekend is dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are little warmer. Clouds dominate the sky Monday/Tuesday. Stay updated on the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with another chance of snow.

Tonight: Clearing and cold. Low: 5. Winds: N 5-15 mph.  

Friday: Sunny. High: 24. Winds: NW to SW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear and not as cold. Low: 18. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 37. Low: 28.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 39. 

