TRACKING: The nice weather continues tomorrow

Tonight: Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Winds are light out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Skies continue to be mostly sunny, with some possible haze from the wildfires. Smoke stays elevated however and does not pose a health risk. High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s. Dew points are in the upper 40s and low 50s, meaning it is a comfortable heat. Winds are light out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies continue with slightly warmer lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are light out of the southeast at 5 mph.
Wednesday: A new high pressure from Canada rolls in Wednesday afternoon/evening on our eastern edge, dropping temperatures slightly into the upper 70s and low 80s. Skies remain mostly sunny, but some smoke may continue to move down, creating hazy skies once again. Winds are out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: That high pressure drops us into the 70s area wide on Thursday, with some smoke potentially coming down towards the surface. We will keep a close eye on that to see if it poses any health risks. Otherwise, we remain dry through Memorial Day Weekend, with highs back into the 80s.