TRACKING: The Next Winter Storm

Rain tapers off tonight with a gusty southwest wind. Temperatures stay in the 40s until midnight and then after midnight fall into the low 30s by morning. Wednesday is a colder day with temperatures holding steady. The gusty northwest wind is the strongest in the morning. Only a few rays of sunshine possible otherwise clouds dominate.
WINTER STORM WATCH for late Wednesday through Thursday. This is the area that is likely to see the heavier snow amounts.
The next storm gets closer Wednesday night with a chance of light snow after midnight. Snow becomes heavier for the Thursday morning commute. Roads will be slick most of Thursday. It is a fluffier snow, easier one to shovel when it ends. Breezy conditions will cause some blowing snow, especially in the open areas. Snow totals up to 6 inches are in the watch area. Isolated higher amounts possible. North of the watch area will see less then 3".
The clouds clear Thursday night and expect lots of sunshine Friday with a lighter wind.
Tonight: Rain tapers off before midnight with temperatures in the 40s. After midnight, cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low 30s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and colder. High: 30. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Wednesday Night: Chance of snow after midnight and breezy. Low: 17. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday: 80% chance of snow and breezy. High: 25.