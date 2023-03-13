TRACKING: The next storm late this week

Clouds continue to clear this evening and should be clear by midnight. The clear sky and a light northwest wind results in a cold start to Tuesday. The colder than normal temperatures continue through Tuesday with highs only in the 30s. At least the wind is light.
The impacts on the next storm start to be felt Tuesday night as the wind increases from the south. This keeps temperatures a little warmer than Monday night. The breezy south wind helps push highs to near 50. Clouds increase during the day with a chance of rain Wednesday night.
Rain is likely Thursday with highs near 50 again. The wind is a little lighter as the low moves overhead. That is not the case Thursday night through Saturday. Rain mixes and changes to light snow Thursday night. A few snow showers or flurries are possible Friday. Rain amounts could be near 1” for the entire area. Minor snow accumulation is possible. Highs Friday are near 30 with wind gust from the northwest to near 40 mph. BRRR!
Tonight: Clearing and cold. Low: 10. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 34. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and not as cold. Low: 25. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, breezy, and warmer. High: 51. Low: 42.
Thursday: 80% chance of rain. High: 51.