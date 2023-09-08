TRACKING: The next chance of showers

We need rain and there are only two days of the next ten with a chance of rain. High pressure keeps us dry tonight and Saturday. Temperatures are warmer on Saturday before we cool down early next week.
We are tracking a cold front forecast to slowly move southeast across the state Sunday and Monday. This gives us a small chance of showers Sunday and a little better chance of showers on Monday. The front comes with a lot of clouds and therefore cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 60s.
High pressure moves in behind the front and clears things out Wednesday through Friday and temperatures slowly climb through the 70s.
_________________
Tonight: Clear. Low: 50. Winds: Calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 83. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: 20% chance of showers. Low: 58. Winds: S 5 mph.
Sunday: 20% chance of showers. High: 79. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.