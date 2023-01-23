 Skip to main content
TRACKING: The Next Chance of Light Snow

Hope you got a chance to enjoy the sunshine today. Clouds are back tonight, and they help keep temperatures warmer than last night. Clouds dominate the sky as we track a storm system to our south. We will be on the northwest edge so light snow or flurries are possible Wednesday. There is another chance of light snow on Friday.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 25. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 31. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Low: 20. Winds: SE to NE 5 mph.  

Wednesday: 40% chance of light snow/flurries. High: 30. Winds: N 5-10 mph. 

