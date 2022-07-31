TRACKING: The humidity returns

Today: The humidity returns today as we see dew points in the mid 60s. Skies start off sunny in the morning hours, but by the afternoon we see partly cloudy skies. High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers and storms are possible ahead of a cold front passing through, otherwise we are mostly clear. Low temperatures are back to above normal in the mid to upper 60s with a few 70s possible. Winds shift from the southwest to the northwest with speeds at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Due to the cold front that passes, temperatures stay relatively the same with highs in the low to upper 80s. The far southern areas have a chance at 90 degrees. Skies are mostly sunny with the humidity sticking around. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: The heat ramps up with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Combined with dew points in the upper 60s, it could feel like over 100 degrees in some spots. Skies are mostly sunny and winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: The slightly good news with the forecast, is that it appears Wednesday is not going to be as hot as recently expected. Due to some showers and storm chances, high temperatures should stay below 100 in eastern Iowa. Winds are breezy on Wednesday as well out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. After that, the rest of the week is dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.