TRACKING: The heat is on the way

Today: Another day with a stray shower possible, this time for our far southern areas and far eastern areas. Greatest chance is during the morning hours. Otherwise, we have decreasing clouds and should have mostly sunny skies by the evening hours. High temperatures are in the mid 80s with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to clear skies with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds out of the northwest are light at 5 mph.
Monday: No stray shower chance for this day and we have lots of sunshine. However, both the temperatures and the dew points ramp up. High temperatures are in the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: This day is going to be hot and sticky, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and dew points in the upper 60s. The heat index or “feels like” temperature could be near 100. Beyond that, there is a chance of scattered showers and storms and some of these could be strong at times. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday is our “cool down” day with high temperatures in the mid 80s and dew points in the low 60s. Should be dry Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Starting Thursday, we could have consecutive 90 degree days through the end of the week. Storms are possible Friday through Sunday.