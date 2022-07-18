TRACKING: The heat is here

Today: The heat is here with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s. Heat index values are in the low to mid 90s due to the combination, so be careful outside if you have to spend extended time out there. Skies are sunny with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 60s. It stays humid overnight with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: The skies are mostly sunny and the heat ramps up with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and dew points remaining in the upper 60s to low 70s. The heat index values could be near or over 100 in some spots. Beyond that, we do have a very slight chance of showers and storms. We should stay mostly dry, but if storms do develop, they could be strong at times. Winds are breezy out of the south southwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wednesday: After the cold front moves through, we “cool off” with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and dew points slightly back off in the low 60s. Skies are mostly sunny and winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Rest of the Week: The cool down is short lived with temperatures returning to the 90s on Thursday. Storm chances on Friday and Saturday with temperatures staying warm in the upper 80s and low 90s.