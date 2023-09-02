TRACKING: The heat arrives for Labor Day weekend

A Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY is in place for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday due to temperatures reaching the lower to upper 90s and heat indices reaching 100° to 105°.
Today: The beginning of another heat wave starts today with highs in the lower to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Dew points will remain in the lower 60s, so humidity levels won’t feel too bad. Otherwise winds will blow out of the southwest around 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear sky conditions are expected as temperatures drop back down into the lower to middle 60s. Winds will blow out of the south-southwest around 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Highs will increase slightly for Sunday, but will still remain in the lower to upper 90s. Dew points will actually drop slightly though into the upper 50s. Heat indices could still be near 100° in some spots. Sky conditions will be sunny with a breezy southwest wind blowing around 10-20 mph.
Monday: Conditions will be similar to Sunday by the time we roll into Labor Day. The main difference will be the increase in dew points to the upper 60s, making for more humid conditions. Highs will still be in the lower to upper 90s under a sunny sky. Heat indices could range from 95° to 105°. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
Rest of Week: Hot conditions continue on Tuesday with further increased humidity. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to middle 90s. Heat indices could range from 95° to 105° again. We’ll cool off a bit heading into the middle of the week. A slight chance of showers also exists for Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like much at the moment. Highs in the 80s will continue through the rest of the week.