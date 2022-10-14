TRACKING: The cool and breezy days continue

Today: It is the same old story again today. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Skies are mostly cloudy, with high temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the north to the upper 50s to the south. The difference today is that there is a better chance of some isolated showers through the afternoon hours. Though it isn’t expected to be heavy and only last a short while.
Tonight: Friday Night Heroes weather looks chilly with temps in the 40s at kickoff and in the 30s by the end of the game. The winds should die down though so it won’t be as much of an issue for the games. Overnight, lows drop to the upper 20s with mostly clear skies and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Temperatures are more uniform across the viewing area, in the mid to upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Winds are slightly weaker out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Winds shift to out of the northwest and are breezy once again at 10-20 mph. In turn, high temperatures drop down to the upper 40s and low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday definitely looks like the better weather day than Sunday.
Next Week: We start off very cool with highs in the low to mid 40s on Monday, but temps look to rebound back into the 60s by Thursday.