TRACKING: The cold is back

Today: Weather in Iowa can change in a matter of minutes, and that’s what many of us experienced yesterday as the cold front swept through and dropped the temperatures 20+ degrees in just a few minutes. Today, nothing crazy happens like that, but we have cold temperatures with highs in the low to mid 30s. Skies are partly cloudy to the north and mostly sunny to the south. Winds are strong out of the northwest at 15-25, with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies build in and we may see a few flurries overnight. Nothing should accumulate with these light flakes. Lows are in the low to mid 20s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Saturday: The cold doesn’t go away as we have mostly cloudy skies to start with decreasing cloud cover in the evening hours. Highs are similar in the low to mid 30s with less of a wind out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Few flurries possible, but again nothing is expected to accumulate.
Sunday: Skies are partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds are light out of the south around 5-10 mph.
Next Week: Cold air continues next week with a chance of some possible snow showers during the middle of the week.