TRACKING: Thankfully, a quiet forecast

Today: The cold front has pushed showers and storms out and winds have turned westerly. We are still expecting the winds to pick back up today, but it doesn’t look as windy as previously forecast as we’ll have winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. We will see more clouds than sun this morning but more sunshine than clouds for the afternoon. Unfortunately, we hit our highs early this morning and temps mostly keep falling besides a secondary bump into the 40s this afternoon. Winds chills should be in the 20s and 30s today.
Tonight: Skies become mostly clear, and we’ll take a dip into the mid and upper 20s for lows. Winds turn lighter from the west at 5 to 15 mph, but wind chills could still be down to near 20 degrees.
Thursday: We have a sunny sky and a lighter wind at 5 to 15 mph from the west. Temperatures turn milder as they climb to the upper 40s to mid 50s for highs.
Friday: After some overnight clouds, we should have another mostly sunny day for Friday. Winds shift to the south at 10 to 15 mph, with highs cranking back to the low and mid 60s.
Easter Weekend: We expect a fairly breezy south wind both Saturday and Sunday, meaning highs get very close to 70 on Saturday and should clear the 70° mark on Sunday. Saturday looks sunny while Sunday is partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm.
Next Week: A summer-like pattern with a consistent south or southwest wind and sunshine. Highs are easily in the 70s if not the 80s a couple of days. The forecast turns more active by the middle to end of the week.