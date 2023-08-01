TRACKING: Temps warming up, chance of showers south tomorrow

Today: Compared to yesterday, today’s conditions will be slightly warmer and a bit more humid. Afternoon high temperatures should reach the lower to upper 80s and dew points should be sitting in the middle 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions will also exist for a majority of the day. Winds will blow out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Overnight low temperatures look to be a touch warmer compared to last night sitting in the middle to upper 60s, which is slightly warmer than average. We’ll also see the small chance for some showers to move across southern portions of the viewing area. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Otherwise, a partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected. Winds will continue blowing out of the southeast around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Temperatures will stick around in the middle to upper 80s, continuing the theme from Tuesday. It will still feel humid with dew points also still sitting in the middle to upper 60s. We’ll continue watching a slight chance for some showers and storms to move across southern areas during the day. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy sky conditions are expected outside of any showers or storms. Winds will blow out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Thursday looks to be our warmest day of the work week! Afternoon high temperatures could reach 90° in some spots. Otherwise, temperatures in the upper 80s are expected with humid conditions continuing. Dew points will still be in the middle to upper 60s. The sky will be partly cloudy throughout a majority of the day with a northeast breeze around 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: We’ll still be a bit warm to finish off the week on Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s, however, those will drop closer to average through the upcoming weekend. Shower and storm chances return with the drop in temperatures as well Friday through Sunday during Iowa Irish Fest. They are only slight chances at the moment. Severe weather is not expected at the moment. The theme of average temperatures looks to continue to finish off the weekend and begin the next work week!