TRACKING: Temps crash after today with snow chances

Today: We begin the day with cloud cover and areas of drizzle or light rain. Luckily, temperatures have been climbing overnight and there is no ice out there. As the low stalls to our northwest, dry air moves in on the underbelly of the system, which is called a dry slot. This means, besides some lingering showers out east, most of today should be dry and mild, with some passing sunshine, especially west and south. Overall, there will be more clouds than sun, but highs climb to the low and mid 40s north/west to upper 40s and low 50s south. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: The low gradually moves east and north as it deepens through tonight. This results in strengthening winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph and mostly cloudy skies. Lows start off the night mild and then fall to the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. We’ll have to watch for a band of rain that could develop in our eastern/northern counties along the Mississippi that could transition to snow by the morning. Otherwise, everyone else is dry.
Thursday: As the low continues to move to the northeast and deepen, winds become breezy at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, still from the southwest. However, skies are cloudy, and highs only reach the mid 30s. It should be cold enough aloft along with enough moisture to give us scattered light to moderate snow showers throughout the day. Visibility could be low at times, and roads could become slick if snowfall rates are intense enough, but the mild temps should help road conditions.
Friday: Light snow begins to thin out Thursday night and should taper throughout Friday with cloudy skies. Highs are only in the mid to upper 20s with a breezy west wind. Overall snowfall accumulations look to be in the trace to 3” range, but depending on the band tonight, there could be locally higher amounts northeast.
Weekend: Skies are cloudy on Saturday along with a blustery northwest wind. Highs are in the low to mid 20s with even colder wind chills. Sunday is partly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s and a lighter wind. Lows are near 10°.