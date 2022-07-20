TRACKING: Temperatures warm once again

Tonight: Mostly clear tonight. Winds shift out of the west at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday: Another round of sunshine for Thursday. Temperatures increase to near 90 degrees, but the humidity stays low. Heat indices mirror the high temperature. Winds are out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Clouds increase Thursday night, as showers and storms move into our western counties early Friday morning. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s.
This Weekend: It’s looking like a wet weekend for Eastern Iowa! We may be dry for Saturday morning, but a complex of showers and storms will develop north of the area and begin to work its way through starting in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area for potential damaging wind gusts, which includes a portion of Eastern Iowa. Highs are in the 90s through Saturday.