TRACKING: Temperatures take a tumble to end the week

Tonight: As a low pressure system pivots through the area, scattered showers remain possible through early tonight. After midnight, skies become partly cloudy with lows down to the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds turn west northwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Another strong cold front passes by in the morning. Once it does, winds really dial in from the north around 15 to 25 mph, along with gusts of 30 or 35 mph. These winds blow in some cold air with highs ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s along and north of Highway 20, to the upper 60s and low 70s far in the south. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for a stray shower along the cold front.
Thursday Night: Some lingering clouds remain to give us partly cloudy skies. Winds die down to the 5 to 15 mph range from the north. We enter frost territory with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday: We likely have a mix of sun and clouds, but dress for warmth, because highs are only in the low to mid 50s. Winds stay northerly at 10 to 15 mph. By Friday night and Saturday morning, lows are forecast to fall to the upper 20s and low 30s and a widespread frost and/or freeze is likely.
Weekend: Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny as temps start to warm pretty efficiently. We’ll look at highs near 60 Saturday and then closer to 70 by Sunday.