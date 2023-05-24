TRACKING: Temperatures reset with a cold front

Today: The anticipated back door cold front comes through today, moving from northeast to southwest from this morning into the afternoon. This is caused by a big area of high pressure moving south from Canada. Skies start off sunny, but we may see a few clouds in our sky today with the frontal passage. Winds shift to the east at 5 to 15 mph and highs will be cooler in the north and east, mid to upper 70s there, but still in the low to mid 80s west and south. Regardless, humidity remains a non-factor. Unfortunately, skies remain hazy and the air quality is moderate, but could degrade slightly more if the front brings some near-surface smoke with it.
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy, and some smoke could still impact air quality through tonight. Lows cool to the mid and upper 40s for most with some low 50s in the far west and south. Winds are easterly at 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning should turn sunny with haze decreasing throughout the day. Temperatures are comfortable with high sin the low to mid 70s along with that cool/dry east wind at 10 to 15 mph. Dew points fall to the low 30s giving us crisp and refreshing air. Lows look to fall to the low and mid 40s overnight.
Friday: Friday is a sunny day as we hop back onto the warming train. Highs are back to the mid and upper 70s with a southeast breeze at 5 to 15 mph.
Memorial Day Weekend: Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day Monday look dry with plenty of sunshine and just a few more clouds Monday. Temperatures will be warming quickly through the 80s, getting close to 90° by Monday. Dew points technically increase, but still look pretty low with little sensible change. Winds are southeasterly/southerly at 5 to 15 mph.