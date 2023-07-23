TRACKING: Temperatures on the rise this upcoming week!

A STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY has been issued for Thursday due to potential heat index (feels like) values at or over 100 degrees. As we get closer, temperatures may fluctuate slightly and/or humidity levels, so stay up to date on the forecast. As always, drink plenty of water this week and stay cool, if possible, since it is going to be hot regardless.
Today: It looks like a pleasant, but warm day is on tap for today. We should be on the dry side as well. Afternoon high temperatures should be in the middle 80s to near 90. However, humidity levels should still be fairly comfortable with dew points in upper 50’s. A mostly sunny sky is expected across the area with winds blowing out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Another nice night is ahead with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky expected, so be sure to get out and enjoy the evening! Low temperatures should dip back into the lower to middle 60s. The wind will be blowing out of the east around 5-10 mph.
Monday: A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky will be over most of the area tomorrow, however the afternoon and early evening hours bring a slight chance of a shower or storm. Severe weather is not anticipated, but some storms could be on the stronger side. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s, so make sure you are staying hydrated if outside! Winds will blow out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Warming temperatures are going to be the main story on Tuesday. Mostly dry conditions are expected under a partly cloudy sky, but it will be getting hot. Humidity levels look to increase as well. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s and winds will be blowing out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Even warmer temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week! High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. It is going to feel sticky as well with dew points climbing into the middle and upper 60s. With this in mind, heat index values could be near 100 by the time midweek rolls around, so be prepared for the heat and stay hydrated! There are a couple chances of showers and storms by the end of the week.