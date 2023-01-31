TRACKING: Temperatures Not as Cold

The sky is clear tonight with a light southwest wind. Temperatures tonight will not be as cold as last night. They drop into the single digits this evening and hold steady through the night.
Sunshine is on tap again Wednesday with highs getting back into the 20s. Lows, Thursday morning, are a few degrees warmer than Wednesday morning.
A cold front is forecast to move through Iowa Thursday. It comes through dry, but it does bring a quick shot of some bitterly cold air Friday. The weekend temperatures warm into the 30s with clouds and sunshine.
Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Low: 2. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and not as cold. High: 25. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 7. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 25. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.