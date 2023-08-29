TRACKING: Temperatures continue to be seasonal until the weekend

A Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY is in place for Sunday due to temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s and slightly humid conditions producing heat indices near 100°.
Today: Conditions today are going to be very similar to yesterday. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky, but there will be some haze around. Air quality doesn’t look to be bad. Otherwise, highs will be in the lower to middle 80s and dew points will be around the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will blow out of the northwest around 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Under a mostly clear sky, we’ll see temperatures drop into the lower to upper 50s throughout the area. Tonight will be another good night to leave the windows in your house cracked open! Winds will blow out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: More mostly sunny and hazy conditions are in the forecast for Wednesday. Again though, it doesn’t look like air quality will be all that bad. Temperatures will be seasonal in the middle 70s to lower 80s and dew points will be lower as well in the middle 50s. It’ll be a comfortable day! Winds will blow out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Another mostly sunny sky is expected for Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Humidity remains low with dew points in the lower 50s. Winds will blow out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Upcoming Weekend.: The heat looks to make its return just in time for Labor Day weekend. Highs will be close to 90° on Friday before climbing into the lower to upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Dew points do not look to be high like the last heat wave we experienced, so heat indices will be lower, but still reaching 100°. This looks most likely on Sunday. Dry conditions persist into early next week.