TRACKING: Temperatures are heating up

Today: Today brings a mix of sun and clouds, as we are still dealing with the outer fringe of the low pressure system that has stalled out over the Great Lakes. Cloud cover increases the further east you go, and our eastern counties may see an isolated shower or two. However, any rainfall will be brief and light. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, and highs range from the low 80s in the north and east to the mid 80s in the south and west.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies become progressively clearer as the night progresses. Winds are light out of the northwest around 5 mph and our low temperatures fall into the mid 50s.
Wednesday: We finally get rid of any lingering influence from the low pressure system over the Great Lakes. This brings us mostly sunny skies area-wide and allows our temperatures to climb into the mid 80s to low 90s. We may see some clouds pop up in the afternoon. Winds are out of the north around 5 mph and humidity stays low.
Thursday: Thursday remains dry under a mostly sunny sky, but we are hot as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and mid 90s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: We experience a bit of a cool down as we head into the weekend, along with our next chance of rain Friday night into the day Saturday and Sunday. Highs are in the 80s with winds out of the southeast.