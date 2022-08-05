TRACKING: Sweltering heat and soupy humidity

A Heat Advisory goes into effect from noon to 9 pm on Saturday for areas along and south of Highway 20.
Today: Another sunny day is expected but we are turning up the heat and humidity via a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s with an increase in dew points to the mid and upper 60s. This could make it feel like the low to mid 90s this afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies stick around but so does the warmth and humidity. Lows only drop to the upper 60s and low 70s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Heat and humidity continue to surge, leading to a very uncomfortable day. South winds intensify at 10 to 15 mph, drawing highs up into the low to upper 90s along with partly cloudy skies. Dew points are expected to reach the low to mid 70s, making it feel around 105° at times in the afternoon. Drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat, and exercise caution if spending time outside.
Sunday: A cold front brings scattered storm chances Saturday night through the day on Sunday, some strong Saturday evening/night in the north. Humidity remains high on Sunday but highs look to be in the mid 80s to low 90s. The heat index could still climb to the low and mid 90s. Any rain clears Monday morning.
Next Week: High pressure leads to sunshine and comfortable temps initially. Heat builds through the week.