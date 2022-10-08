TRACKING: Sunshine this weekend with warming temps

Today: We have a beautiful weekend on tap. Temps are bottoming out this morning with lows to the upper 20s and low 30s. A Freeze Warning remains in effect for the entire area. Sunny skies today lead to warmer temps compared to yesterday, but still below average, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds are westerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear tonight as some clouds pass by, but it won’t be as cold. Still, there may be some patchy frost with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Skies are mostly sunny with the warming trend intact. Highs reach the mid 60s to low 70s, even with a west-northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Monday: Another mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Highs peak in the low to mid 70s Tuesday as the chance of showers arrive in the afternoon. Rain chances pick up Tuesday night and Wednesday as a cold front moves through. We’ll close out the week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s thanks to a strong northwest wind.