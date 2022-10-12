 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Today and Tomorrow...

West to northwest winds will increase by this afternoon and into
the evening, with gusts exceeding 40 mph for brief periods
especially in western Iowa. Relative humidity will also fall to
low levels this afternoon, resulting in a high fire danger with
any fires that do develop capable of spreading quickly. On
Thursday winds will be nearly as strong as today and fire weather
danger will remain elevated, but relative humidity will be
somewhat higher.

Open burning is discouraged and farmers are urged to be cautious
during harvest activities. Gusty winds may also blow around
unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations.

TRACKING: Sunshine this afternoon, showers possible late

TodayAfter some early morning showers, skies clear with plenty of sunshine and allow temperatures to warm up to the low to upper 60s. Winds stay strong from the west around 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times. Another round of showers though is possible later this evening. This is expected to be quick and clear out by tonight.

Tonight: Isolated showers linger for a few hours, then skies are mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s with a fairly strong wind around 5-15 mph out of the west.

Thursday: Temperatures are much cooler than today with a blast of northwesterly flow. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to low 50s for highs, with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times. We are dry for the day with partly cloudy skies, but it is going to be a very cool day out there.

Friday: High temps bounce back to the upper 50s on Friday, however the winds remain strong out of the west with gusts once again up to 40 mph. Skies are partly sunny and there is a chance of rain Friday night into early Saturday.

Weekend: Temperatures are steady in the low to mid 50s, with winds not as strong on Saturday. There's a mix of sun and clouds both days, with more sunshine on Saturday than Sunday.

