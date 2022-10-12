TRACKING: Sunshine this afternoon, showers possible late

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Today and Tomorrow... West to northwest winds will increase by this afternoon and into the evening, with gusts exceeding 40 mph for brief periods especially in western Iowa. Relative humidity will also fall to low levels this afternoon, resulting in a high fire danger with any fires that do develop capable of spreading quickly. On Thursday winds will be nearly as strong as today and fire weather danger will remain elevated, but relative humidity will be somewhat higher. Open burning is discouraged and farmers are urged to be cautious during harvest activities. Gusty winds may also blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations.