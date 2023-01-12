TRACKING: Sunshine Returns

The cloudy weather continues tonight and into Friday morning. Clouds clear giving us afternoon sunshine. More sunshine is expected Saturday. Enjoy that sunshine because starting Sunday through most if not all of next week it is cloudy. The next chance of any precipitation is rain, starting Sunday evening or night through Monday. It tapers off Monday night. There is another storm we are tracking for Wednesday/Thursday. There is still some uncertainty on the type of precipitation and timing. The warmest days are Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s. The coldest is tomorrow with highs in the 20s.
Tonight: Cloudy and colder. Low: 20. Winds: N 10-15 mph.
Friday: Decreasing clouds. High: 28. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Low: 15. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 39. Low: 29.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 44. Low: 35.
Monday: 60% chance of rain. High: 45. Low: 31.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 38. Low: 26.
Wednesday: 30% chance of rain/snow. High: 38. Low: 26.
Thursday: 30% chance of snow. High: 35. Low: 22.
Friday: Cloudy. High: 31. Low: 21.
Saturday: Cloudy. High: 30. Low: 18.
Sunday: 20% chance of snow. High: 31.