TRACKING: Sunshine; hot and humid conditions

Today: The heat is getting turned up once more for today. Mostly sunny skies and a breezy south-southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, push highs to the upper 80s north of Highway 20, but low to mid 90s for the rest of the viewing area. High humidity levels make it feel like the mid 90s to near 100° this afternoon.
Tonight: A cold front comes through, but skies stay mostly clear. It should still be a mild and humid night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds shift from the southwest to the west at 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Thanks to the passage of the cold front, we will enjoy a breezy northwest wind, lowering highs slightly to the mid and upper 80s while also dropping humidity levels a bit. Skies look sunny.
Thursday: Heat and humidity snap back into place with highs quickly returning to the low and mid 90s for most. Heat indices again reach the mid 90s to near 100. Skies remain sunny.
Weekend: A few rain/storm chances return Thursday night and look on/off through the weekend with Saturday being the best chance for rain. It is still pretty hot and humid through Saturday before some cooler temps on Sunday.