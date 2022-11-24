TRACKING: Sunshine Friday

Tonight: The sky is clear, and the wind is light. The result is colder temperatures with lows in the 20s.
Friday: Sunshine all day long. The wind is light from the west as high temperatures push into the upper 40s.
Friday Night: The sky remains clear and once again the lows drop into the 20s.
Saturday: Sunshine most of the day. Clouds slowly increase late in the afternoon. Highs are in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday Night: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A few wet snowflakes could mix in late. Lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday: A few showers are possible early in the morning. Again a few wet snowflakes are possible. Clouds slowly clear from west to east late in the afternoon. It is a cooler day with highs near 40 and a breezy one. Wind gusts to 25 mph from the northwest can be expected.