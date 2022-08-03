TRACKING: Sunshine for the end of the week

Tonight: A cold front is moving through eastern late this afternoon and early evening. An isolated storm is possible along the front. The sky is clear tonight and cooler with lows in the low 60s. The wind is from the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: This is a pleasant summer day under a sunny sky. High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s with a light northeast breeze.
Thursday Night: It is a quiet night under a clear sky. Low temperatures drop into the low 60s with a light east wind.
Friday: It starts to heat up again. Highs are in the upper 80s under mostly sunny sky.
Saturday: Hot and humid. Highs are in the mid 90s with high humidity. This will be like the hot humid day we had on Tuesday. The heat index could be approaching 105 again. A mix of sun and clouds in the sky.
Sunday: There is chance for showers/storms during the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80. Still humid with dew points in the 70s.