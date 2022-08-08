TRACKING: Sunshine for a few days

Tonight: The weather is going to be beautiful. The sky is clear and with low humidity the low temperatures drop into the 50s. Little to no wind is expected. There could be some patchy fog north of Highway 20 late tonight.
Tuesday: If any patchy fog, north of Highway 20 forms overnight it may linger into the early morning before it thins out. Sunshine all day with highs near 80 and a light southeast breeze.
Tuesday Night: Clear and comfortable again. Lows are in the upper 50s with a light south wind.
Wednesday: Sunny and a little more humid with dewpoints into the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures are also warmer – mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.