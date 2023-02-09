TRACKING: Sunshine for a few days

Clouds clear overnight as our storm moves away from Iowa. The next few days will be mostly sunny with above normal temperatures. This helps melts old and new snow. High temperatures are forecast from Saturday through Wednesday next week.
We are tracking the chance for some rain and snow showers for the middle of next week.
Tonight: Clearing and breezy. Low: 13. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny. High: 29. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Low: 12. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and breezy. High: 42. Low: 22.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 43.