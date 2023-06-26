TRACKING: Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures

The weather is quiet and comfortable overnight. The low-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere that has given us clouds and breezy conditions for the last two days is moving east.
Tuesday is warmer with lots of sunshine. The humidity level is low, and a light wind will make for a nice summer day. There is a chance for a few showers/storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Another chance of showers/storms is possible Wednesday night.
Thursday is a hot day with highs near 90 and back to sunshine. At that time the humidity level is going to be higher making it feel muggy.
Tonight: Clear. Low: 56. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. High: 86. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Low: 63. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 30% chance of showers/storms and breezy. High: 88. Winds: S 10-20 mph.