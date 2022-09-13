TRACKING: Sunshine and warmer temperatures

Tonight: The sky is clear tonight and temperatures are not as chilly as they were Tuesday morning. Lows Wednesday morning are in the low 50s…right where we should be for this time of year.
Wednesday: Another sunny day but a bit of haze still in the air. This is smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere from wildfires in the west and northwest part of the nation. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s with a light south wind.
Wednesday Night: The sky continues to be clear. Temperatures are a little warmer with morning lows near 60.
Thursday: More sunshine filling the sky. High temperatures are still a bit warmer in the mid 80s. The wind picks up from the south. Some gusts could be near 20 mph.