TRACKING: Sunshine and warmer temperatures

Today: We’re not starting off as cold this morning, but temps are down to the 30s with mostly clear skies. Despite that, it’ll be a warmer and very nice end to the weekend. Skies remain mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds are westerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear tonight as some clouds pass by. Lows are in the upper 30s to low 40s with a light and variable wind.
Monday: Another mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds are southerly at 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Winds crank up from the south at 15 to 25 mph, which keeps the mild air in place. Highs end up in the upper 60s to mid 70s despite the chance of rain arriving, mainly for our southern and eastern counties. Skies look partly to mostly cloudy.
Rest of the Week: Rain chances pick up Tuesday night and Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Overall, we are looking to see around a quarter to half inch of rain. We’ll close out the week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s thanks to a strong northwest wind and partly cloudy skies.